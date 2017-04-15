Everton FC has banned The Sun after it compared one of its players to a gorilla

Everton FC has banned journalists from The Sun newspaper from attending matches at its Goodison Park grounds, after columnist Kelvin MacKenzie compared club player Ross Barkley to “a gorilla”.
The club sent out a statement today which read:
Yesterday Everton Football Club informed The Sun newspaper it was banned from Goodison Park, the USM Finch Farm training ground and all areas of the club’s operation. Whilst we will not dignify any journalist with a response to appalling and indefensible allegations, the newspaper has to know that any attack on [Liverpool], either against a much respected community or individual, is not acceptable.
This is a developing story…
