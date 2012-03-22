If You're Obsessed With Travel, You Must Try This New iPhone App

Photo: Screenshot
Oh, the places you’ll go!If Dr. Seuss made an app, it would probably be something like Everplaces. With this app, you can bookmark places you have been or want to visit, and make notes on what you remember about the location.
Everplaces is useful for those who like to try out a lot of new spots but can’t always keep track of them.
When you come across a new shop but don’t have the time to visit, you can add the address, description, category, tag, and picture so you can remember to come back when you’re free.
All the places you save will also appear in a profile, so friends can follow you on your travelling adventures and get recommendations to your newfound places.
The app also tracks your geo-location to bring up previously logged places you’re currently near. So the next time you need an idea for a lunch place in a certain neighbourhood, you may have already answered yourself several days ago.
Everplaces is free on the iPhone, with the Android version coming soon.
Here's the main menu of Everplaces. You can check out places you've recently logged, nearby, your catalogue, or your profile.
Clicking the main circle lets you add a new location. As you type, Everplaces will try to narrow down places based on nearby location information. However, the database isn't very expansive at the moment and you will likely have to manually add your own place with name, address, and photo.
The optional photo feature will bring up your Camera app to snap a quick picture to remind you of what the place looks like. You can also tag the place with custom tags to help organise your places.
In your catalogue, each place is separated by categories, tags, or cities. Everplaces is currently crowdsourcing what other categories users want to see on the app, but the available options are plenty already.
You can also follow people who you believe may be an expert on a particular category or in a specific city.
If you don't like manually typing in places on your iPhone, you can also import bookmarked places from your Google Maps through the Everplaces web site.
Lastly, if you need help getting to one of your saved places, clicking directions will take you to your Maps app for directions from your current location.
