If You're Obsessed With Travel, You Must Try This New iPhone App

Oh, the places you’ll go!If Dr. Seuss made an app, it would probably be something like Everplaces. With this app, you can bookmark places you have been or want to visit, and make notes on what you remember about the location.



Everplaces is useful for those who like to try out a lot of new spots but can’t always keep track of them.

When you come across a new shop but don’t have the time to visit, you can add the address, description, category, tag, and picture so you can remember to come back when you’re free.

All the places you save will also appear in a profile, so friends can follow you on your travelling adventures and get recommendations to your newfound places.

The app also tracks your geo-location to bring up previously logged places you’re currently near. So the next time you need an idea for a lunch place in a certain neighbourhood, you may have already answered yourself several days ago.

Everplaces is free on the iPhone, with the Android version coming soon.

