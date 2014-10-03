Evernote Is Trying To Kill Annoying Email Attachments

AP Evernote CEO Phil Libin.

Evernote revealed at its Evernote Conference on Thursday a new feature called “Work Chat” that could make email attachments a thing of the past.

Work Chat allows Evernote users to share a file with others without having to leave its application. It creates a chat box where the user can attach and share a file with other users, and have a real-time conversation about it. It’s basically an instant messenger built within Evernote, only with better collaboration tools.

“Work Chat lets Evernote users share thoughts, ideas, references, and resources instantly without experiencing an interruption to their workflow,” Evernote said in a statement.

Work Chat clearly makes email attachments less important, but Evernote CEO Phil Libin stressed that it’s not intended to kill work emails entirely. “We want to reduce your dependency on email. We’re not going to kill email, but a healthy amount of email is more like 10, not 100,” he said during the keynote speech.

Work Chat will be available starting next month.

Evernote also introduced a new feature called “Context,” where it automatically looks up LinkedIn accounts and news articles relevant to the context of the file the user is working on. Another new service is a standalone app called Scannable, which allows the user to take a photo of a document and turn it into a scanned version of it.

Here’s a quick walkthrough of Work Chat and Context:

Let’s say you’re scrolling through your smartphone and find a file you’d like to share on Evernote. You just need to click the Work Chat tab and share the file instantly.

You can invite multiple users to a single chat box and have a conversation there.

It syncs across all platforms, including your desktop and tablet. The chat gets saved automatically.

The new Context feature automatically finds a news article or LinkedIn account relevant to your document.

With a single click, you can copy and paste part of an article into your document, too.

