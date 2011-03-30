Evernote Update Adds New Look And Facebook Integration To Its Web App

Evernote, our favourite service for keeping up with your to-do list, completely refreshed its web app today.



The web version has been changed to mimic the desktop app, with three panels: one for your notebooks, one for viewing options, and a final one for viewing your saved notes.

You can also create “stacks” of notebooks by dragging and dropping them on top of each other so they group together. Other new features include auto-save, multiple notebook selection, and snippet view, which was first launched a few weeks ago with the latest iPhone and Android app.

Finally, you can share public notes with the new Facebook button at the top of the app.

Like all Evernote apps, the web app will keep your notes synced to your phone, computer, and the web.

Here’s what the new version looks like now:

Simple and easy to use.

Photo: Screenshot

