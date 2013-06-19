Evernote Just Made It A Lot Easier To organise Your Email

Wildly popular note-taking and organizational software Evernote just became even better.



Evernote allows you to easily preserve web pages, text documents, and photos in an easy-to-find collection of notes.

Each note can be labelled and tagged, and placed into notebooks too.

And now Evernote has updated its Web clipper browser extension to work with Gmail, TheNextWeb reports.

Available only for Google Chrome browsers at this time, Evernote users can now save entire email threads (attachments included!) in their notes collection. The handy extension also labels the note with the subject line of the email.

Here’s what a Gmail thread saved to Evernote looks like:

Evernote

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.