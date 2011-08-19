Evernote Starts Buying Spree With Skitch Acquisition

Evernote CEO Phil Libin

Photo: Teymur Madjderey on Flickr

Evernote, the gangbusters startup that makes it easy to take and save notes on every platform, has announced that it’s acquired Skitch, a popular sketching and photo-annotation app for the Mac. There’s an obvious fit with Evernote: one of the things that sets Evernote apart from its competitors is character recognition in images. So you can snap a picture of a business card, and then search for the name in that business card and get the photo and the information in it. Skitch’s functionality ties into the fact that lots of people have images on Evernote and want to add things or do things to them.



But Evernote’s announcement is interesting for two reasons. One, it says it will keep running Skitch as an independent application and is committed to making it as big as Evernote.

Two, even more interestingly, it says “we’re taking the first steps in the next phase of our company: new applications.” So this is a big deal for Evernote.

This is probably the start of a buying spree, as Evernote recently raised $50 million for acquisitions and is generally crushing it and very ambitious. As users of Evernote and fans of its business model, we’re looking forward to what’s next.

