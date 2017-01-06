Evernote shuts another international office as it tries to centralize operations

Evernote Evernote CEO Chris O’Neill

Evernote is continuing its plans to scale back its international offices as it moves to centralize its operations. The company recently shut down its office in Seoul, South Korea, and downsized its teams in Tokyo, Japan, Business Insider has learned. Earlier this year it had also quietly let go some of its members of its Latin America teams.

Evernote spokesperson Greg Chiemingo said that the changes have had no real impact on the employee headcount overall, which is around 320 employees globally. The small South Korean office, which focused on customer support, employed only 2 staffers. Those jobs are being moved to Tokyo and Austin as part of the centralization. Evernote is also eliminating 3 jobs from its Tokyo office.

Evernote still maintains offices around the globe, including its international headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and it’s looking to hire more engineers in its offices in Silicon Valley and a new location in San Diego.

“This is a change in the way and locations where we staff,” Chiemingo told Business Insider. “We still feel like we have global representation. Up to 80% of our users are outside the US.”

The recent cuts come 18 months after Evernote’s more drastic layoffs in September 2015. The company laid off 13% of its global employees and closed three other international offices shortly after its CEO Chris O’Neill took the helm. O’Neill has been shepherding the company through a period of turmoil as it looks to cut costs and get back on a path to profitability. The company says it’s now in its best financial shape ever and that its number of paying subscribers is growing about 40 per cent each year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.