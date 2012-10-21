Evernote Pays For Each Of Its 250 Employees To Have Their Houses Cleaned Twice Per Month

Photo: Flickr / sean dreilinger

Tech companies are starting to get pretty creative with employee perks, and they’re oozing into workers’ lives outside of the office.Evernote is a company the helps you access notes, photos and more from any device, and it’s been valued by investors at $1 billion. Last year, it started giving employees one of the best perks yet.



Now, twice per month, its 250 workers are able to get their houses cleaned on Evernote. The idea came from CEO Phil Libin’s wife.

“[The house cleaning] eliminates a decision I have to make,” one of Evernote’s employees told the New York Times. “It’s just happening and it’s good, and I don’t have to think about it.”

“Happy workers make better products,” Libin justifies the perk. He also offers employees $1,000 per year to take a real vacation and travel somewhere. “The output we care about has everything to do with your state of mind.”

