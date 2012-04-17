Take A Tour Of The Office Where The Most Useful iPhone App In The World Is Made

Phil Libin started Evernote so that people would have an external brain. Now, 27 million users have that extra capability and can store notes, photos, and audio all in one place, across all devices.

The majority of Evernote’s 160 employees work at its Mountain View headquarters.

Before Evernote moves to its new offices in Redwood City, Libin showed us around the old digs.

Libin is nervous that moving from a really open office to a multi-story building may fragment the culture.

Even when Libin travels, he’s still “there” in spirit. He uses a robot to communicate with his employees. 

Still thinking about the new office, Libin said, how is the robot going to get from floor-to-floor?

The office of Evernote is right across the street from the Mountain View train station.

The Evernote team was named Inc. Magazine's Company Of The Year.

When Libin isn't around, he uses this robot to talk to his employees.

It would be creepy if he could just have the robot roam around and see his employees....

But that would be surveillance. This cute thing wouldn't do that. There's a split screen behind it, so there's complete transparency about what is being seen on the other side.

Evernote VP of marketing Andrew Sinkov is talking to the robot.

The clocks represent the remote offices of Evernote and other regions that are important to the company.

People in Japan LOVE Evernote. There are more than 30 books that explain Evernote. Libin is kind of a big deal in Tokyo.

He infuses the office with Japanese culture. Sometimes, he brings back fake plastic food items from Japan.

Hmm, does egg on pizza look appetizing?

There is an English book... of course, Evernote for dummies.

The conference rooms are named after games.

Seth Hitchings, the VP of platform strategy, works with developers who create apps on the Evernote platform.

Elephants are known for having a great memory. That's why the Evernote application has an elephant on it. The office is full of them.

A couple more elephants.

There's even an elephant on the wall.

This one looks a bit scary.

Brian Caldwell, who is on the business development team, has an elephant hanging over his computer.

Alex Pachikov is the VP of business development. He was the third employee and has seen Evernote change from a scrappy startup to a real company.

They knocked down a wall so they could fit the engineers in.

Luis Samra, a general manager for Latin America, gets to travel a lot. He said Evernote is taking off in countries that have a lot of people using smartphones.

One more elephant spotted.

You can see even more of the office in the video tour Libin gave us.

