Take A Tour Of The Office Where The Most Useful iPhone App In The World Is Made

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Phil Libin started Evernote so that people would have an external brain. Now, 27 million users have that extra capability and can store notes, photos, and audio all in one place, across all devices.



The majority of Evernote’s 160 employees work at its Mountain View headquarters.

Before Evernote moves to its new offices in Redwood City, Libin showed us around the old digs.

Libin is nervous that moving from a really open office to a multi-story building may fragment the culture.

Even when Libin travels, he’s still “there” in spirit. He uses a robot to communicate with his employees.

Still thinking about the new office, Libin said, how is the robot going to get from floor-to-floor?

