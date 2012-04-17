Take A Tour Of The Office Where The Most Useful iPhone App In The World Is Made

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider
Phil Libin started Evernote so that people would have an external brain. Now, 27 million users have that extra capability and can store notes, photos, and audio all in one place, across all devices.
The majority of Evernote’s 160 employees work at its Mountain View headquarters.
Before Evernote moves to its new offices in Redwood City, Libin showed us around the old digs.
Libin is nervous that moving from a really open office to a multi-story building may fragment the culture.
Even when Libin travels, he’s still “there” in spirit. He uses a robot to communicate with his employees.
Still thinking about the new office, Libin said, how is the robot going to get from floor-to-floor?
But that would be surveillance. This cute thing wouldn't do that. There's a split screen behind it, so there's complete transparency about what is being seen on the other side.
The clocks represent the remote offices of Evernote and other regions that are important to the company.
People in Japan LOVE Evernote. There are more than 30 books that explain Evernote. Libin is kind of a big deal in Tokyo.
He infuses the office with Japanese culture. Sometimes, he brings back fake plastic food items from Japan.
Seth Hitchings, the VP of platform strategy, works with developers who create apps on the Evernote platform.
Elephants are known for having a great memory. That's why the Evernote application has an elephant on it. The office is full of them.
Alex Pachikov is the VP of business development. He was the third employee and has seen Evernote change from a scrappy startup to a real company.
Luis Samra, a general manager for Latin America, gets to travel a lot. He said Evernote is taking off in countries that have a lot of people using smartphones.
