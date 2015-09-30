Evernote cuts 47 employees and shuts down 3 offices as it 'pulls back'

Evernote laid off 13 per cent of its global employees and shuttered three offices as its new CEO moves towards a “smaller, more focused team.”

Chris O’Neill, who took over as CEO from founder Phil Libin in July, wrote in a blog post that the changes are for the health of the company as it focuses more on becoming a business tool and shifts away from the consumer.

The company is starting to turn off some small features that haven’t worked well, like the recipe clipper Evernote Food, which turns off tomorrow.

“Here are two things that you can expect from us over the next several months: we will launch major foundational product improvements around the core features that you care about most, and we will pull back on initiatives that fail to support our mission,” O’Neill wrote in the announcement.

The three offices that closed were in Taiwan, Singapore, and Moscow, according to a company spokeswoman. While the Moscow office was more development focused, the other two were concentrated on sales and marketing. All of its Asian operations will be relocated to Seoul, South Korea, although it will maintain an office in China.

