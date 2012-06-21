BII CHART OF THE DAY: Evernote Is A Great Example Of Android's Monetization Problem

Evernote, the popular note taking app, released data about average annual revenue per user across different platforms. Evernote has more than 34 million users so it’s a pretty good window into monetization trends.



Apple’s iOS platform, on the iPhone and iPad, generated some of the highest revenues per user. Blackberry was surprisingly high, but this is likely because many of them are enterprise workers (whom a note taking app would appeal to). Android was at the bottom, even below Windows Phone.

Evernote’s data reaffirms that Android has a major monetization problem with app developers. Flurry recently found that for developers with apps on both platforms, Android apps generate only 24 per cent of the revenue generated by iOS. App Annie was a little more generous, finding that Google Play (the main Android app store) generates about 40 per cent the revenue for developers as Apple’s App Store. However, AppAnnie also found that revenues were growing at the same rate on both platforms. In other words, the monetization gap is not closing.

