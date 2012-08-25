Evernote Is Launching A Business Version Of Its Incredible App Later This Year

Evernote CEO Phil Libin.

Photo: Teymur Madjderey on Flickr

Evernote announced “Evernote Business” today.It’s a new product that operates just like its current one, but it’s aimed at small and medium-sized businesses to help people remember things in their private and professional lives.



The major differences revolve around the following:

An admin console that lets people manage their company data and who has access to it.

In-company notebook sharing capabilities.

Easy setup: once a company is set up for Evernote Business, employees can upgrade their Evernote accounts simply by entering their business email address.

Easier billing for an entire company on a single credit card.

Think Evernote Business as the startup’s version as Google’s Gmail, calendar, and documents offerings for businesses.

We’re obsessed with Evernote here at SAI, so we’re really excited to see the finished business product.

No word on pricing yet. Evernote Business will launch this December. To get on the waiting list, head here.

