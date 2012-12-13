Another Promising Bit Of News For BlackBerry: The New Phones Will Work With Evernote

Photo: Flickr/LaertesCTB

BlackBerry 10, the upcoming operating system for RIM’s mobile devices, will feature deep system integration with Evernote, we learn via CNET.Evernote is an app that lets you “remember everything,” syncing text and photo memos across devices. With 45 million users already, it’s a huge favourite for work and personal tasks, so it should find a natural home in BlackBerry devices.



We only know about this integration because RIM released developer documentation that points to this integration, so no one’s seen it demonstrated yet.

This would be a huge win for RIM, as Evernote is one of the best productivity services available today.

