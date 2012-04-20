Evernote Has Completed A $100 Million Round At A $1 Billion Valuation Led By Meritech

Evernote CEO Phil Libin

Evernote, an application that helps you remember everything via its smart phone and desktop applications, has completed a new $100 million round of financing, according to a source familiar with the deal.Multiple sources tell us the round was raised at a $1 billion valuation and it was led by Meritech Capital Partners.



Prior to this, Evernote had raised $95.5 million; last summer it raised $50 million led by Sequoia Capital.

Evernote was recently named company of the year by Inc Magazine. Its size is tripling annually and it’s getting 40,000 new users per day.

Here’s our recent interview with co-founder Phil Libin. He says he wants Evernote to be a 100 year company.

