The latest Evernote exec to jump ship is the son of the company's founder

Evernote New Evernote CEO Chris O’Neill (left) with former CEO Phil Libin.

The management overhaul continues at Evernote, with the latest departure coming from Alex Pachikov, its VP of partnerships, TechCrunch reported Wednesday.

Pachikov, who also happens to be the son of the company’s founder, Stepan Pachikov, has spent nearly 10 years at Evernote overseeing all strategic partnerships for the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to one of our sources, Pachikov had already expressed his desire to resign back in September, following the constant downsizing of the partnerships team. It’s unclear what exactly prompted his exit from the company.

Evernote was not immediately available for comment.

Pachikov’s resignation is one of the many executive changes Evernote has faced in the past few months, as the company undergoes a massive transition.

In July, its iconic CEO Phil Libin stepped down, while COO Linda Kozlowski is also reported to be leaving the company by the end of the year. The TechCrunch report said the VP of Brand Andrew Sinkov left the company this month, as well.

Evernote announced a series of layoffs and closed three of its 10 global offices in the past 12 months. Its new CEO Chris O’Neill is reported to have a much more focused vision for the company, as Evernote shut down a number of its standalone apps under his watch.

