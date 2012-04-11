One Insanely Clever Feature I Never Knew Evernote Had

The Evernote mascot.

Photo: Evernote

I can’t say enough good things about Evernote, the handy note-taking app for iPhone, Android, Mac, PC, and just about anything else that connects to the Internet.Yesterday, I had a briefing with a tech company. I already had it saved in my iPhone’s calendar as “Meeting with X.”



When I launched Evernote to take notes from the meeting, the note was automatically titled “Notes from Meeting With X.”

Very cool.

If you want to know what makes apps like Evernote so successful, it’s the extra thought put into features like that. Evernote was able to predict what I wanted to take notes on without me telling it so. And it’s just another feature that will keep me using Evernote for a long, long time.

