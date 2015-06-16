Evernote's Phil Libin wants to step down as CEO and find "someone who is going to be better than me at it"

Evernote CEO Phil Libin may soon leave his position, The Information reported on Monday.

According to the report, Evernote has been looking for a “professional CEO” for a while and it “may be close to something.”

Libin, who joined the company in 2007, told The Information that he considers himself more of a “product person” and that the company needs a “professional” CEO, “someone who is going to be better than me at it.”

Evernote is a popular productivity app that allows you to create and store documents. It was one of the early startups to reach the $US1 billion “unicorn” status, and has been targeting an IPO for a few years.

However, with mounting competition in the space, particularly from bigger companies like Google and Dropbox, Evernote has been long-rumoured to be losing some of its active users.

Libin told The Information that an IPO is still a couple of years away. Currently, Evernote has over 100 million registered users, but it’s unclear how many of them access it on a regular basis. It claims to have more than 8 million people testing or paying its subscription package, including a $US25 a year “plus” version, The Information says.

Also, quoting an unnamed source, The Information says Evernote had about $US40 million in sales more than a year ago.

