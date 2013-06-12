Evernote CEO: Once You Get Used To Google Glass 'You'll Feel Stupid' Without It

Evernote CEO Phil Libin

Evernote CEO Phil Libin is positive that Google Glass, and other computerized glasses, are “going to be huge,” he told Charlie Rose in an interview this week.



“I’m embarrassed that it’s 2013 and I’m wearing glasses not projecting anything into my eyeballs. That’s almost barbaric,” he quipped.

Such tech will not only be a tool to help us work and play, it will create a kind of psychological “hyperawarness” so potent that “once everyone gets used to it, you will feel stupid when you take it off,” he says.

Not everyone agrees. Google glass can also make you feel distracted, disoriented, and give you a headache, some people find.

I’ve never tried Google Glass, but I think it’s almost sad to think that something like Glass will replace reality for everyone, all the time.

Think of how numb the brain can go while watching TV. Wearing a reality-filtering device like Glass could lead to a society of people that don’t pay attention to each other or the world and can’t relate to either one.

But it is inevitable that more objects in the world will become interactive, controlled by apps, a concept known as the Internet of Things.

Your household appliances, your cars, even the elevators will one day be controlled by a mobile app, and we will need some device to help us work with them all.

So Libin’s prediction could very well be the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.