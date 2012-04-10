Evernote CEO Checks In On Employees By Using A Six-Foot-Tall Robot

This robot is like the one used by Evernote.

Silicon Valley is known for unconventional workplaces and crazy perks, but startup Evernote seems to be making a run for the title.CEO Phil Libin talked to the New York Times this weekend, and the place sounds like a crazy place to work. For instance:



A six-foot tall Anybots robot with a video conferencing system built in. When Libin’s out of the office, he drives it around to employees’ desks to have conversations with them. It also has a laser pointer. “You shouldn’t build a robot without a laser,” Libin said.

Employees can sign up to attend random meetings. This is part of an officer training program like they have on submarines — the idea is that to be an officer, you need to know how everybody else does their job. So employees can sign up for this program and be randomly assigned to a meeting totally outside their department.

There are no land line office phones. The company pays for employees’ cell phone plans instead.

A huge-screen videoconference system that’s always turned on. The company has offices in Austin, TX, and Mountain View, CA, and wants employees to feel like they’re connected to each other. So it put two giant 70″ teleconferencing systems in high-traffic areas, and keeps the cameras on all the time. They’re not used for conferences — just to keep the offices connected.

Free house cleaning to all employees. Two times a month.

Unlimited vacation time. Like a lot of tech companies (including Netflix), Evernote does not have a formal vacation policy — employees can take as much time as they want, as long as their work is finished and the clear it with their teams. But Libin was worried that this might discourage workers from taking vacation, so he backed it up by giving $1,000 in spending money to any employee who takes “a real trip.”

