Anticipate The Future With Evernote CEO Phil Libin At IGNITION 2014

Phil Libin started Evernote with the simplest idea: Remember everything — or, more precisely, everything that matters. Today, the company’s sleek suite of apps and services help you capture thoughts and ideas, snap photos, grab audio, and clip information, then access it from anywhere. With more than 90 million users around the world, Evernote has a $US1 billion-plus valuation. (Sorry, Filofax.)

But Russian-born Libin is not stopping there. Evernote’s business of the future is built around what he calls hyper-awareness — taking everything it knows about you and what you’re doing and using it to anticipate what you’ll want to know next. Spooky? Yes, indeed, but “anticipatory computing” is already happening every time you hit search. For extra points, Phil’s an absolutist on data privacy, which is core to Evernote’s model. And hold the Siri jokes: He thinks they only obscure how near we are to artificial intelligence that really works.

