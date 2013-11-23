Evernote Is Telling Users To Change Their Passwords -- And Blaming Adobe By Name

Wikimedia Commons Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen

Evernote is warning thousands of its users to change their passwords immediately.

The warning follows a huge attack on Adobe, in which hackers grabbed passwords from up to 150 million Adobe customers and posted them to the Web.

Evernote is worried its users may have created the same passwords for both Adobe and Evernote.

Evernote isn’t the first to warn its users to change their passwords because of the massive hack on Adobe. Facebook did the same thing.

But Evernote’s email is unusual because it clearly (and repeatedly) calls Adobe out by name:

Here’s the email Evernote sent:

Evernote Email sent by Evernote

Last week, Facebook sent a similar message. It found the people that were using stolen passwords, then blocked their accounts until they changed their passwords.

But Facebook’s message didn’t call Adobe on the carpet by name. This is what it said:

It’s sort of refreshing to see Evernote not beat around the bush about it.

We imagine Adobe is not pleased.

