While Recording A Song, Former TechCrunch Writer Stumbles On Some Big Evernote Bugs

If you use Evernote, beware of its audio recording feature. It’s faulty, according to former TechCrunch writer Jason Kincaid who had a frustrating experience trying to record a song.

Jason Kincaid wrote for TechCrunch until 2012. Now he’s learning to write music and he sometimes records it via audio files on Evernote.

Evernote is a startup created by Phil Libin that lets its users store notes, pictures, audio files and more in the cloud and access them from any device. It has raised $US250 million.

During his recording, Kincaid found a number of issues with Evernote. While he was able to record an audio file on Evernote, he was unable to play it back on Evernote or on any other service later. The problem isn’t consistent; sometimes the audio notes play back without issue. But the bug occurred more than once for Kincaid. One month later, Evernote’s technical support still hasn’t been able to play his faulty file.

Evernote says there is a bug with audio notes. “[We’re] seeing multiple users who have created audio notes of all sizes where they will not play on any platform,” the company told Kincaid.

What bothered Kincaid arguably more than the bug is how Evernote’s support process works. Specifically, Evernote asks to see a user’s metadata, which includes things like note file titles.

A lot of people use Evernote like a diary, scribbling down personal and often embarrassing thoughts. Kincaid wasn’t eager to share those thoughts with strangers in technical support.

“As an apparently standard part of Evernote’s support process, it requests that users send over an Activity Log. This is a file generated by each Evernote application that records the myriad housekeeping events going on behind the scenes,” Kincaid writes. “Alarmed and not a little bit furious that I nearly sent him some deeply embarrassing musings, I tell the support person about the issue, noting that it is a serious breach of privacy.”

Phil Libin responded to Kincaid’s post admitting “the post rings true.” He says Evernote will work to fix the issues he listed. In the meantime, steer clear of audio recording feature on Evernote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.