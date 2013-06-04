Evernote And Honda Held A Hackathon And These Are The Best Apps From It

Over the weekend, developers created 15 new apps and services as part of Evernote and Honda’s design hackathon.



They were tasked with building apps that utilized Evernote’s API, as well as APIs from the Honda Silicon Valley Lab for smart cars, gesture technology company Leap Motion, Pebble, and sensor platform for smart devices NODE.

We first saw the news over on The Next Web, which covered the three-day hackathon.

Here are the 7 apps that won:

Fueler: An app to measure and provide feedback about how well you’re driving. Alternate Reality: An app for creating and customising vehicles in a 3D virtual garage. Once you’ve visualized your perfect car, simply take a screenshot and save it to Evernote. Trakgedy: Using Honda, Evernote, and Pebble’s API, Trakgedy will push a notification to your Pebble watch if your car gets stolen. Victims of car theft will be then be able to track their vehicle’s location in real-time without needing to pull out their phone. LeapYum: Cooking can be a messy process. If you’re using a tablet to read recipes, you probably don’t want to touch the screen with your dirty hands. LeapYum uses Leap Motion’s gesture technology so that you don’t have to. BeSafe: An app for Pebble that lets you share your location and summon help with the touch of a button. It also notifies you if you leave your phone at your desk, allows you to remotely lock your phone, and even helps you locate it. DressMe: A service for arranging outfits. Users take photos of their wardrobe, arrange them into outfits, and upload them to Evernote. RoadNote: An app for saving and sharing places of interest during road trips.

Head on over to The Next Web to see the full list.

