Evernote For Mac Just Got A Major Overhaul And You Need To Check It Out

Photo: Evernote

Evernote’s extremely useful note-taking app got a major design overhaul today.The update has more than 100 new features and gives users a cleaner and easy to navigate experience. But besides easier navigation, the revamp is also a lot easier on the eyes.



Evernote has spent the past year listening to feedback from users and worked to integrate these changes into Evernote 5.

Evernote 5 for Mac is free in the Mac App Store.

