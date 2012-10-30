Evernote Is About To Get A Radical New Look On Mac

Place Cards

Evernote is gearing up to launch a completely redesigned app for Mac that promises to offer a better, more powerful experience.The most notable changes include a new iOS-like “Cards view” that shows you all your notes in an easy-to-read list, a revamped left sidebar with shortcuts and recently used notebooks, and TypeAhead search for browsing between both personal and shared notebooks.



Similar to the iOS Photos app, the new Atlas feature displays your notes on a map based on where you wrote them.

But that’s not all. Evernote added more than 100 new features in Evernote 5 for Mac. It’s not out just yet but should arrive within the next week or so. Check out the video below to learn even more about it.

