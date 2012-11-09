Evernote For iPhone Just Went Through A Big Redesign And It Looks Incredible

Megan Rose Dickey
Evernote 5 on iPhone 5

Evernote just released its highly-anticipated update for iPhones and iPads. 

Evernote 5 has an entirely new interface for both the iPhone and iPad. The new version makes it easier than ever to access all major functions in a couple of clicks or less. 

Right when you open up the app, you will see three buttons along the top to quickly create a note, take a picture, or digitize your Evernote smart notebook.

Some of the other features include an entirely new home screen layout, a notes view for browsing all of your content, a view to easily sort through all of your tags, and a map that beautifully lays out all of your notes.

You can download Evernote for free for the iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad.

By the way, Evernote is working on a big update for the Mac version, so stay tuned.

First things first, go to the App Store and download the updated version.

After launching the app, sign in or create an account if you don't already have one.

Sign in with your email address or username.

Here's what the main screen looks like. You can easily create a new note, take a picture, or capture the pages of your Evernote smart notebook.

When you create a new note, you have the option to write text, add an image, and record audio.

Here's the interface when you record a note. Click done when you're finished recording.

After you finishing recording your note, you can also add text if you want to.

It's super easy to share your completed note via text, Twitter, Facebook, and email. You can also print the note using AirPrint.

You can change the notebook your note is in, add a tag, and change the location.

The All Notes view lets you search across all of your notebooks, notes, and tags. You can also change the view based on date or title.

You can also search within a notebook, add a new note to it, and easily share it with other people.

Here's what the grid view of your notebook looks like.

You can email invitations and change the level of access recipients have.

You can also make your notebook public and simply share the link with others.

The Places view shows you where you've composed all of your notes

Here's what the grid view of Places looks like.

There's not a lot of tags here, but you can sort them alphabetically or by note count

Can't get enough Evernote?

Check out the preview of Evernote 5 for Mac here >

