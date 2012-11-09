Evernote For iPhone Just Went Through A Big Redesign And It Looks Incredible

Evernote just released its highly-anticipated update for iPhones and iPads.
Evernote 5 has an entirely new interface for both the iPhone and iPad. The new version makes it easier than ever to access all major functions in a couple of clicks or less.
Right when you open up the app, you will see three buttons along the top to quickly create a note, take a picture, or digitize your Evernote smart notebook.
Some of the other features include an entirely new home screen layout, a notes view for browsing all of your content, a view to easily sort through all of your tags, and a map that beautifully lays out all of your notes.
You can download Evernote for free for the iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad.
By the way, Evernote is working on a big update for the Mac version, so stay tuned.
Here's what the main screen looks like. You can easily create a new note, take a picture, or capture the pages of your Evernote smart notebook.
It's super easy to share your completed note via text, Twitter, Facebook, and email. You can also print the note using AirPrint.
The All Notes view lets you search across all of your notebooks, notes, and tags. You can also change the view based on date or title.
