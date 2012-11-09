Evernote For iPhone Just Went Through A Big Redesign And It Looks Incredible

Evernote just released its highly-anticipated update for iPhones and iPads.



Evernote 5 has an entirely new interface for both the iPhone and iPad. The new version makes it easier than ever to access all major functions in a couple of clicks or less.

Right when you open up the app, you will see three buttons along the top to quickly create a note, take a picture, or digitize your Evernote smart notebook.

Some of the other features include an entirely new home screen layout, a notes view for browsing all of your content, a view to easily sort through all of your tags, and a map that beautifully lays out all of your notes.

You can download Evernote for free for the iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad.

By the way, Evernote is working on a big update for the Mac version, so stay tuned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.