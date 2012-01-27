You're Nuts If You're Not Using This App To organise All Your Stuff

If you haven’t been paying attention to Evernote, now’s the time.



Evernote is a free app for your smartphone and computer that stores everything you could possibly imagine losing track of, like a boarding pass, receipt, article you want to read, to do list, or even a simple typed note.

The app works brilliantly, keeping everything in sync between your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

If you’re not using Evernote to organise your life, you are really missing out. Check out what Evernote can do below, then grab the app for iPhone or Android and try it yourself.

