You're Nuts If You're Not Using This App To organise All Your Stuff

If you haven’t been paying attention to Evernote, now’s the time.
Evernote is a free app for your smartphone and computer that stores everything you could possibly imagine losing track of, like a boarding pass, receipt, article you want to read, to do list, or even a simple typed note.
The app works brilliantly, keeping everything in sync between your computer, smartphone, or tablet.
If you’re not using Evernote to organise your life, you are really missing out. Check out what Evernote can do below, then grab the app for iPhone or Android and try it yourself.
But Evernote has a ton more features to manage just about everything in your life. Here's a pile of receipts. There aren't many good ways to store them digitally.
Pop the picture into an Evernote note, where it will be stored in the cloud so you can find it on your computer.
One of the coolest things about Evernote is that there's a desktop app and web interface (like you saw in the first slide) so you can use it on your computer.
Evernote is also useful for saving articles you want to read later. There's a handy extension for Google Chrome that makes it all work.
Evernote gives you a custom email address. If you send photos, memos, audio, or webpages to that address, they pop up inside your Evernote account.
One final awesome feature is that text, images, and documents you upload into Evernote are fully searchable.
