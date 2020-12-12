Taylor Swift's new album 'Evermore' is out — here are all the best memes and tweets from fans

Taylor Swift/Republic Records via YouTube Taylor Swift in the music video for ‘Willow.’

Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album “Evermore” on Friday.

A companion to her previous album “Folklore,” Swift announced the album’s release on Thursday, much to the surprise of her fans.

And after Swifties had a chance to listen to “Evermore,” they didn’t hold back in sharing hilarious and heartfelt reactions to some of the album’s songs.

Here are the best memes and tweets about “Evermore.”

Much to the surprise of fans and casual listeners alike, Taylor Swift announced Thursday that she’d be releasing her ninth studio album “Evermore” at midnight Friday.

According to the singer, the album is a “sister record” to “Folklore,” which she released back in July.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music,” Swift wrote in her announcement Thursday. “We chose to wander deeper in.”

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

????: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Along with “Evermore,” a 15-track album full of folk-pop songs recorded during the pandemic, Swift also released a music video for “Willow,” the first song from the album.

Once fans listened to the album and watched the video, they didn’t hold back in their hilarious and heartfelt praise of Swift’s latest work.

"no body, no crime" is a jam ???? loving the female power on this song! #evermorealbumoutnow — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) December 11, 2020

EVERMORE IS MATURING LIKE A FINE WINE #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/zuwPtzyI4F — TUSHAR (@reputushion) December 11, 2020

Fans also got emotional over the album’s 13th track “Marjorie,” a tribute to Swift’s late grandmother that also includes vocals from her.

me listening to marjorie five times in a row and crying through the five times #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/W8BO4BNFka — cam EVERMORE (@delicateskarla) December 11, 2020

Anyone else notice Marjorie is the backing vocals on Marjorie?? ???? #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/ACdzcXn6YV — Richele Lynn (@richele_lynn) December 11, 2020

OK BUT WHY ARE THE TRACK 13S HITTING SO HARD I MEAN… EPIPHANY, MARJORIE #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/Wt3z7WM2Ps — Ella (@ella__13) December 11, 2020

her grandma’s vocals at the end of marjorie #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/ulopwiBqzp — madge ???? (@ayrtonwilbury) December 11, 2020

And Swifties had similar reactions to the song “Champagne Problems,” which was co-written by Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The couple previously collaborated on several tracks from “Folklore.”

Only @taylorswift13 could make a song called 'champagne problems' and have it sound achingly beautiful. Track tracks in and #evermorealbum is absolutely perfect in a completely new way. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) December 11, 2020

Omg the fact champagne problems is written by Joe and taylor #evermorealbum @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/3ySyBgYllD — DON'T YUCK ON MY YUM (@wordspeaksforu) December 11, 2020

“Champagne Problems” even inspired some fans to create some pretty hilarious memes.

bitches be like “im fine” but then champagne problems

Taylor Swift

1:45━━━━❍———4:04

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume:▁▂▃▄▅▆▇100%#evermorealbum — Zoe ???? (@delicatestan1) December 11, 2020

Overall, fans didn’t hold back in their reactions to Swift’s new album.

Taylor really said "Hey kids, spelling is fun"

And then released 2 dictionaries pic.twitter.com/GqHM1UXeG6 — Cora???? EVERMORE OUT NOW (@TaySwiftishotaf) December 11, 2020

Idk what my album of the year is—#evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/HQGn1DuNWb — TUSHAR (@reputushion) December 11, 2020

How does one apply to be a part of the willow forest coven (✨asking for a friend✨) #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/cwGQZ3Hez5 — Allie ????️‍???? ???????????????????????????????? (@taybeautifulll) December 11, 2020

“Evermore” comes just months after Swift released her eighth studio album “Folklore.”

Like “Evermore,” “Folklore” was a complete surprise to fans, and has garnered plenty of critical acclaim. Insider’s own music team, reporter Callie Ahlgrim and editor Courteney Larocca said “Folklore” was perhaps Swift’s greatest album to date.

