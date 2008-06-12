Evergreen Solar (ESLR) Hot; Akeena Solar (AKNS) Cool

Pacific Crest initiated on Evergreen Solar (ESLR) today with an OUTPERFORM and $17 target. The firm believes ESLR’s analyst day on June 19 should serve as a positive catalyst and quell any worries.

Pacific Crest was not so upbeat on Akeena Solar (AKNS). They see AKNS as having a geographic-concentration problem, coupled with political risk. AKNS receives 100% of its revenue in the United States, and Congress has threatened to cut solar subsidies like their European counterparts. PC initiated AKNS with a SECTOR PERFORM.

