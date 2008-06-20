Evergreen Solar (ESLR): That 20% Pop Was Just The Beginning

Yesterday, Evergreen Solar (ESLR) had a banner day in which the company signed two long-term sales contracts and the stock shot up 20%. So now Jeffries gets extra bullish.



Jeffries believes concerns regarding capital needs are priced into the stock and that future growth prospects justify a higher valuation.

Jeffries maintains BUY, target from $10 to $16.

See Also:

We Love Evergreen Solar (ESLR) and SunPower (SPWR), But First Solar (FSLR) is a Dog (FSLR, ESLR, SPWR)

First Solar (FSLR), SunPower (SPWR), Evergreen (ESLR): Margins To Expand, Driving Stocks Higher

Evergreen Solar (ESLR) Hot; Akeena Solar (AKNS) Cool (ESLR, AKNS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.