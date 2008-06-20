Evergreen Solar (ESLR): That 20% Pop Was Just The Beginning

Yesterday, Evergreen Solar (ESLR) had a banner day in which the company signed two long-term sales contracts and the stock shot up 20%. So now Jeffries gets extra bullish.
Jeffries believes concerns regarding capital needs are priced into the stock and that future growth prospects justify a higher valuation.
Jeffries maintains BUY, target from $10 to $16.
