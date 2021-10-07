Evergrande has reportedly missed recent bond payments as the developer fights to fend off default

The Evergrande headquarters is seen in Shenzhen, southeastern China on September 14, 2021, as the Chinese property giant said it is facing ‘unprecedented difficulties’ but denied rumours that it is about to go under. Noel Celis / AFP via Getty Images

Evergrande continues to wobble this week as bondholders said the imperiled property developer missed a key payment deadline, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said that a Chinese company co-owned by Evergrande, called Jumbo Fortune Enterprises, had missed payment on a $US260 ($AU358) million bond. The news pushed Evergrande’s bonds to new lows – now trading at less than a quarter on the dollar.

Specifics on the privately issued bond were hard to come by, but the episode signaled to markets that a partial default may be likelier than previously expected. Observers have for weeks wondered whether the Chinese government will intervene to prop up Evergrande, after it told the company to avoid a near-term default.

Reports of Evergrande’s missed payment came just days after the unexpected default of another property firm called Fantasia Holdings Group. Fantasia failed to repay a $US206 ($AU283) million bond on Monday, prompting ratings firms to downgrade its debt to default status.

“We believe the existence of these bonds means that [Fantasia’s] liquidity situation could be tighter than we previously expected,” Fitch analysts wrote in a Monday note downgrading the company to CCC, or substantial credit risk.

Analysts are now eyeing other possible defaults in the Chinese property sector, which could portend a wave of failures or sweeping government intervention. For instance, another developer called Xinyuan Real Estate has a $US229 ($AU315) million bond due on October 15, according to Bloomberg.