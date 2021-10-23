The Evergrande crisis is spreading. Here are other Chinese property developers that are in default or wobbling.

- China’s Evergrande crisis is spreading to the rest of the property sector, with numerous companies defaulting.
- Fantasia, Sinic and China Properties Group are among the other developers to have failed to meet payments.
- Economists worry that contagion in the property sector could knock out a key engine of Chinese growth.
Evergrande is one of China’s biggest property developers and among the most indebted companies in the world, owing more than $US300 ($AU402) billion. It’s creaking under the pressure and has recently failed to make numerous offshore bond payments.
Just before a 30-day grace period was set to expire, Evergrande wired $US83.5 ($AU112) million Thursday to pay interest on an offshore dollar bond. But it faces more deadlines around missed bond payments, and $US45.2 ($AU61) million in interest is due later in October. If Evergrande fails to cough up it will officially be in default.
The Evergrande crisis is now spreading to other developers and threatens to rock China’s real estate sector, which economists say makes up around 30% of the economy.
The default was troubling because the company had reassured investors only two weeks earlier that there was no liquidity issue, said Craig Botham, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
“A great many Chinese developers are in more fragile positions than their balance sheets might suggest,” he said.
Fantasia is smaller than Evergrande, with revenue of $US2.76 ($AU4) billion in 2019, compared with Evergrande’s $US69.15 ($AU93) billion, according to Bloomberg data.
Evergrande-related stress has slowed sales in the property sector and driven up borrowing costs, adding to pressure on developers like Sinic.
The yield on riskier Chinese dollar bonds – which are big sources of funding for developers – soared to 20% earlier this month.
Fitch Ratings downgraded Sinic to “restricted default” on Thursday.
There’s likely to be little respite for developers this year, according to UBS. The bank’s analysts said in a note Monday that it expects new property starts to tumble 20% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, “bringing further downward pressure on the economy.”
Yet the mid-sized developer, which owns 200 apartment and office properties across China, scrapped those plans late Wednesday. It said in a filing it is facing liquidity problems and is seeking to hire financial advisers.
The chairman and president of Modern Land have said they’ll pump around $US123 ($AU165) million into the company.
The ratings agency Fitch gave Xinyuan a “CC” score on Wednesday, meaning some kind of default is probable. Fitch said the mid-sized developer faces a “tight liquidity situation, with weak funding access and large offshore bond maturities in the next twelve months.”
Greenland is struggling as its borrowing costs shoot higher during the Evergrande crisis, with domestic and foreign investors now much less keen to lend to property companies.
“The company’s cash could continue to deplete over the next 12 months due to weaker sales and cash collection,” S&P said.
Insider contacted all the property developers mentioned in this article for comment but none responded.