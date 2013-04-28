FBI Makes New Arrest In Obama Ricin Case

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The FBI says a Mississippi man whose home and business were searched as part of an investigation into poisoned letters sent to the president and others has been arrested in the case.



FBI spokeswoman Deborah Madden says 41-year-old Everett Dutschke was arrested Saturday at his Tupelo home in connection with the letters, which allegedly contained ricin. They were sent last week to President Barack Obama, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and earlier to an 80-year-old Mississippi judge, Sadie Holland.

Charges were initially filed against an Elvis impersonator but then dropped. Attention then turned to Dutschke, who has ties to the former suspect and the judge and senator.

