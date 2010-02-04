Evercore CEO Altman: Obama's Deficit Will Cause An International Currency Crisis In The Next Two years

Roger Altman, the CEO of boutique investment bank Evercore and former Clinton Deputy Treasury Secretary, has some harsh words about Obama’s new budget. He flat out calls the projected debts “not viable” over the medium or long term.



One of two things will happen, he says: Either the government will address this pro-actively, or in the next two years, we’ll have a financial market revolt leading to massive instability in forex.



