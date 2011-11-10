Ever Wonder What It’s Like Inside a VC Pitch Meeting? You Can Be a Fly on the Wall Here

I’ve often wanted to let people see what a VC pitch is like to help new entrepreneurs have a better sense of what it’s like to present.



Obviously having a camera on will add a small bit of an artificial result because I don’t want to ask as much confidential information and with the camera on people are obviously a bit nicer.

But this interview is fairly authentic. If you like it I’ll do more and continue to strive for authenticity.

So here are Sahney Nager & Ryan Weber of Smarketplaces. I really like them. But I also asked some tough stuff. The video link is here.

Hope you enjoy.

Feel free to provide any feedback on the format or how to make it more authentic. And whether seeing pitches of useful to you or not.

