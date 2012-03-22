Ever Since Dwight Howard Decided To Stay, The Orlando Magic Are Falling Apart

Photo: AP Images

For the first time in a while, the Orlando Magic and Dwight Howard are not playing under a cloud of trade rumours. Yet since Howard decided to stay in Orlando, the Magic have lost three of four games, including back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.Making matters worse, the team has suddenly forgotten how to score.



In the last three games, the Magic are averaging just 75.3 points per game, including an embarrassing 26-point loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday in which the Magic scored just 59 points. It was just the fourth time in franchise history that they failed to reach 60.

And in those games, Howard is averaging just 18.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, well below his season averages of 21.0 points and 14.8 rebounds.

There was some thought that the Magic had an outside shot at contending this season. But right now, they are moving in the wrong direction, and maybe keeping Howard was the wrong decision.

