Photos show The Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal is repaired and back in action

The Ever Given container ship has completed its repairs in Qingdao, China, and is back on shipping schedules.

The ship’s bulbous bow was damaged after The Ever Given infamously blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March.

Last Thursday, the ship’s repaired bow with a fresh coat of paint was spotted at a shipyard in The West Coast New Area of Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province.

Here, a ship repair worker introduces the repaired Ever Given to an inspector at the Huangdao Entry-Exit border control station in Qingdao, China.

More than 1 million cubic feet of sand and mud were removed from around the ship to dislodge the vessel’s bow and stern from the canal. By the time it was removed, the bow suffered severe damage.

As the supply-chain crisis continues, giant container ships like The Ever Given have become even more valuable. One expert said the ship’s entire bow had to be replaced.

The Ever Given weighs 220,000 tons, making it one of the largest container ships in the world. Here, hundreds of truck drivers and other dock staff unload shipping containers onto its deck.

On Sunday, The Ever Given began transporting freight between Asia and Europe once again.

Container ships are getting larger every year — the Ever Given is longer than three football fields. Experts say the ships’ drastic increase in size has contributed to the supply-chain crisis.