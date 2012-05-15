9 Events That Will Ignite Natural Gas Prices

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Natural gas might be the most talked about commodity lately. Everyone from Jeffrey Gundlach to Wilbur Ross are extremely bullish on the fossil fuel.However, prices continue to trade near historic lows. In a recent note to clients, Morgan Stanley analysts say they don’t expect prices to go much higher this year.



Business Insider reached out to the U.S. Energy Information Administration to better understand what could get prices moving.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.