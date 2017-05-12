Here are the major events leading up to Comey's abrupt firing

FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump, and the White House says it was because he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Clinton says Comey’s actions during the election may have played a major role in her election loss. We took a look back at some of the major events before and after the election that led up to Comey’s firing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.