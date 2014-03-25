Events And Retail Businesses Are Pushing Further Into Beacon Adoption

Apple’s iBeacon technology, which uses low-energy Bluetooth connections to deliver messages or prompts to users’ mobile devices, is seeing a big wave of interest, especially since the company announced there were over 200 million iPhones and iPads already in use that were compatible with beacon signals.

Retailers and events businesses are using the technology to finally make some big moves toward integrating mobile-local marketing. Major sports franchises, including the NBA and MLB, have been adopting beacons in stadiums, and another company called Placed is creating an app that uses the beacon to help run the consumer home.

A recent report from BI Intelligence looks at what beacons are, how they work, and how t

he technology is revolutionizing the way devices can connect and interact with each other, and physical spaces. We also examine those industries poised to see the biggest investments in beacons, and why Apple’s debut of iBeacon has given beacon technology a huge boost.

Here are some of our findings:

