Facebook Sharing Is Worth 6X As Much As Twitter Sharing, Says Eventbrite

Sharing a link on Facebook can be worth almost six times the value of that same link shared in a tweet, according to a new study from event ticketing startup Eventbrite.



Eventbrite puts buttons on its website that let users automatically share events on the service through Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and email. By tracking the use of these buttons, and the sales it generated from consumers who arrived at the site through those referrals, Eventbrite determined the value of each kind of share.

The results:

Facebook shares led the pack, generating an average of $2.52 from 11 referrals.

Sharing via email came in second at $2.34.

There is a huge drop off after that. LinkedIn shares were worth $0.90, and tweets just $0.43.

Obviously, the raw numbers are fairly meaningless to other companies, since it is determined in part by the cost of the tickets Eventbrite sells. But the relative values are instructive.

It’s pretty intuitive that Facebook shares would be worth the most in this context. You’re most likely to attend events with people you know, especially your friends. Facebook’s graph is much more closely correlated with your real life friendships than LinkedIn or Twitter.

Still the sheer size of the gap is impressive, and a reminder of just how valuable Facebook’s connections are.

Via: Ad Age

Check out the whole report here.

