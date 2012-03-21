Now Eventbrite's Got A Square-Killer, Too

Photo: Eventbrite

Eventbrite launched a new iPad credit card reader that will compete with the likes of Square.The Eventbrite reader is orange and will plug in with a device plug instead of an earphone jack like Square does.



The card reader costs $10. For a limited time offer, customers will get $10 added to their account, making it basically free.

The reader will work with Eventbrite’s updated iPad app At The Door, and will be able to process more than 400 transactions per hour. The app allows organisers to take credit cards and cash sales using their iPad. Eventbrite takes a 3% cut of each sale — more than the 2.75% cut taken by Square.

PayPal also launched a Square competitor last week. It takes only a 2.7% cut.

