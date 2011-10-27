Eventbrite Just Opened Up Its First International Office In London

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Eventbrite, the online ticketing company that raised $50 million this summer from Tiger Global, is expanding internationally.Today it is opening an office in London to tap into its growing international market. Last year, events were organised through Eventbrite in 147 countries.



“We have always learned from observing our customers,” says CEO and cofounder Kevin Hartz. “Their feature requests help inform our product roadmap…Now, in watching the activity across our platform throughout the UK, it is clear that it’s time for Eventbrite to focus on serving customers beyond the United States.”

