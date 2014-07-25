Billion-Dollar Startup Eventbrite Poaches The Guy Who Was In Charge Of Twitter's Redesign

Laurent Sellier/LinkedIn Laurent Sellier, VP of Product at Eventbrite.

Laurent Sellier, Twitter’s Director of Product Management, has been hired by Eventbrite to be the online ticketing platform’s Vice President of Product.

“We were looking for somebody who understood who knew how to take a really great business and shift it ever so slightly into an even better business, and that’s what we found in Laurent,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite’s co-founder and president. In 2013, Eventbrite processed over $US1 billion in ticket sales.

In regard to his hire, Sellier said: “Kevin [Hartz, Eventbrite’s CEO and co-founder] and I have been talking for quite a while, since a few weeks after I started working at Twitter, and we’ve stayed in touch the whole time. This conversation has been ongoing for a long time.”

At Twitter, Sellier focused on product strategy for Twitter’s mobile apps suite and led Twitter’s recent redesign. Prior to Twitter, Sellier worked at Amazon and worked on the team that built the Kindle business from the ground up. His last project at Amazon was bringing the Kindle Paperwhite to market.

In addition to Sellier, Eventbrite also hired April Chang as Eventbrite’s Vice President of Consumer Engineering and David Good, Director of Discovery Engineering. Both Chang and Good previously worked for PayPal.

Eventbrite raised a $US50 million round of funding in March at a $US1 billion valuation.

Sellier’s departure from Twitter follows a pattern of executive turmoil at the company. In June, Twitter’s then-COO Ali Rowghani resigned. Rowghani was responsible for making Twitter’s product-related decisions.

