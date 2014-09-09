Eventbrite's New San Francisco Offices Are So Bright That Employees Sometimes Wear Sunglasses At Their Desks

Online ticketing platform Eventbrite has moved into some bright new offices in San Francisco’s South of Market neighbourhood.
When Rapt Studio set out to design the space — the company’s fifth in just eight years — they used Pinterest boards to find out what Eventbrite employees wanted most in their office.
The result was a space that’s both fun and functional, with a fully stocked kitchen, in-office bike racks, and desk arrangements that include hammocks and stadium seating.
Eventbrite's new offices are located on the sixth and seventh floors of a building on 5th Street, in San Francisco's South of Market neighbourhood.
A lot of Eventbrite employees bike to and from work, so the company added this in-office hanging bike rack.
Natural light was the number one design request from Eventbrite employees. Regular and standing desks were placed right next to the office's enormous windows, which look out over the city.
It's so bright in here that Terra Carmichael, Eventbrite's head of global corporate communications, sometimes wears sunglasses at her desk.
Dylan Serota, head of platform partnerships, gets some work done from a more comfortable spot. 'We're pretty sure Dylan was half joking when he suggested we add hammocks, but sometimes, you just gotta take your conference calls from the horizontal position,' Eventbrite wrote in the blog post announcing the new office design.
The new design also incorporated lots of elements of fun, including a ping pong table, photo booth, and cornhole boards.
The new restrooms include electronics cubbies where employees can stash their laptops and cell phones.
They have also added two 'Mother's Rooms,' where new mums returning to work can make use of hospital-grade pumps and a calm atmosphere away from the busy main office areas.
