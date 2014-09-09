Eventbrite's New San Francisco Offices Are So Bright That Employees Sometimes Wear Sunglasses At Their Desks

Online ticketing platform Eventbrite has moved into some bright new offices in San Francisco’s South of Market neighbourhood.

When Rapt Studio set out to design the space — the company’s fifth in just eight years — they used Pinterest boards to find out what Eventbrite employees wanted most in their office.

The result was a space that’s both fun and functional, with a fully stocked kitchen, in-office bike racks, and desk arrangements that include hammocks and stadium seating.

