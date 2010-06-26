The Secret To Throwing An Awesome Business Event

2009 and 2010 Startup winners with George Bell of General Catalyst Partners, Founding Sponsor

On May 20th, SAI hosted Startup 2010, searching for one startup company worthy of a $100,000 prize and VC funding. The one-day event also featured Q&As with leading entrepreneurs and lively debates on the mobile revolution. Startup superstars such as Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley and Gawker CEO Nick Denton were on the agenda, making Startup 2010 a great success.

Planning and executing the event was a huge undertaking. Luckily, strategic partners helped make everything manageable. To juggle hundreds of attendees and ticket sales, Eventbrite came to the rescue. Eventbrite is a one-stop shop for all aspects of event planning: it’s easy to customise a ticketing structure and registration page for your event, and it has an arsenal of helpful promotional tools. When attendees sign up, they can instantly share the event with their social networks. Eventbrite’s high page ranking keeps events prominent in Google searches. Navigating their easy-to-use platform is painless, which is essential for any frazzled event planner.

Another cool feature: Eventbrite’s discount codes. This feature enables event planners to offer customised discounts to different attendee categories. If you signed up for Startup 2010 using the Entrepreneur or Early Bird rates, thank Eventbrite’s discount codes for saving you money.



Eventbrite is a sanity-saving conference ticketing solution. Check out what it offers to help make your event manageable.



Find out

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.