Event Planners: Use Awe.sm And Plancast To Study News Of How Your Event Spreads

Now that SXSW is coming you can bet that lots of people are running panels, parties, and other events, and want to know who are the influencers on how people hear about events. That’s what Awe.sm’s VIPli.st does.



In this video you’ll learn how VIPli.st tracks how news of events spreads. These kinds of services will be useful for businesses to judge the ROI of their social media campaigns, and reward influencers for spreading news of their events.

By the way, I never take payments from event companies to get on my own Plancast calendar at http://plancast.com/scobleizer.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.