An event planner for Bob Dole’s funeral was dismissed over accusations of involvement in the Capitol riot: report

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole rests her head on the casket of her husband and former Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, where lays in state, on December 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Dole, a veteran who was severely injured in World War II, was a Republican Senator from Kansas from 1969 to 1996. He ran for president three times and became the Republican nominee for president in 1996. Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images

An event planner working on former Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral preparations was dismissed because of his alleged ties to the Capitol riot, The New York Times reported.

Tim Unes helped plan this week’s ceremonial events in Washington, DC, to honor Dole.

McConnell’s representatives spoke with a contact for the Dole family about Unes’ reported ties to January 6.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation let go of Tim Unes, an event planner working on former Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral, because the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed him, according to The New York Times.

Dole, who died on Sunday at age 98, will lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday and his funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Friday, per The Times. A spokesperson for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation told The Times that Unes was helping plan the events in Washington, DC.

But Unes received a letter from the January 6 committee on September 29, which said that he “assisted in organizing the rally,” The Times reported.

“The investigation has revealed credible evidence of your involvement in events within the scope of the select committee’s inquiry,” the January 6 committee wrote to Unes, per The Times. “According to documents provided to the select committee … you assisted in organizing the rally held on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in support of then-President Trump and his allegations of election fraud.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with a contact for the Dole family about Unes’ reported ties to the riot, according to The Times.

“I made Senator Elizabeth Dole aware of Mr. Unes’s alleged involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021,” a spokesperson for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation told the news outlet. “Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role.”

Unes did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Unes is the president of Event Strategies, an event-planning company that he founded in 2000, according to its website. He had previously worked with the Dole family, and served as a tour director for Dole’s presidential campaign in 1996, according to The Times.