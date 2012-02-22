Even with today’s big update, the PlayBook is still a pitiful excuse for a tablet.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

It’s been more than 10 months since RIM launched its first tablet, the BlackBerry PlayBook.At that time, reviewers, including us, completely ripped the PlayBook apart. There was a horrible app selection. It couldn’t send BBMs or emails without tethering to a BlackBerry phone. There was no calendar. It was poorly designed.



And so on. And so on.

“But wait!” RIM told everyone. “The PlayBook is going to get better!”

Those improvements were supposed to come in a big software update last summer. Then RIM pushed the update to the fall. Then we didn’t know when it would come out. Then we were told February 2012.

Well, here it is. RIM launched its big PlayBook 2.0 update that finally adds many of the missing features.

Click here for screenshots of PlayBook 2.0 >

The biggest changes include a new messaging app that pulls in your email, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter messages in one unified inbox. There’s also support for Android apps, which will help bolster the PlayBook’s app library. Finally, the new calendar app pulls in events from Facebook, Google, and other common services.

Other than that, there are a few minor cosmetic changes. It’s still the same PlayBook it was yesterday. And for RIM, that’s not a good thing.

PlayBook sales are bombing. So much so that RIM has already dropped the price down to $200 for the cheapest model.

Today’s update is too little, too late for the PlayBook. It’s still just as dead as ever.

It’s nice that the Messages app pulls in stuff from email, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, but it’s barely usable. For example, you can’t send a message over your social networks to someone who isn’t already stored in your contacts.

As far as apps go, RIM says it added thousands of new apps to the BlackBerry App World today, many of them Android apps. Yes, there are some nice apps like Box and Angry Birds Rio, but the store is still riddled with junk. It’s clear developers aren’t taking the PlayBook seriously.

And the PlayBook is still missing RIM’s most popular product, BBM. The only way to access BBM on the PlayBook is to link it to your BlackBerry phone. Don’t have a BlackBerry? You’re out of luck.

Even with today’s big update, the PlayBook is still a pitiful excuse for a tablet.

Want to see for yourself? Keep reading for a full tour of the new PlayBook 2.0.

