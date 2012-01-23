Even With A New CEO, RIM Has 'No Intent' To Sell The Company

New CEO, Thorsten Heins

Photo: Research In Motion

At the end of the Wall Street Journal’s story on RIM’s CEOs stepping down, “a person familiar with the matter” says, “There is no intent to put the company up for sale.”Pretty vague language there. Sounds like RIM would sell if it got the right offer. It probably just hasn’t come along yet.



(And from RIM’s perspective, it probably won’t come for a while. New CEO or not, the company still thinks its worth a lot more than what its market cap reflects.)

